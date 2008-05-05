Iranians in Greece condemn distortion of Persian Gulf’s name

ATHENS (IRNA) -- A society of Greece-based Iranians has strongly condemned distortion of the Persian Gulf name by certain countries.

Releasing a statement a copy of which was sent to IRNA, the society expressed its anger towards a recent move by some Arab states to forge a name for the Persian Gulf.Based on international documents and registration with the United Nations, the Persian Gulf is a name that cannot be changed at international records and maps, read the statement.It added, “those Arab states that forged a name for the Persian Gulf had not come into existence under the Persian Empire.”The statement called on international community to prevent distortion of historic realities which are strongly supported and confirmed by international organizations such as the United Nations and historic documents.The statement argued distortion of historic realities would damage international security.The Persian Gulf is the world’s third biggest gulf, after Mexican and Hudson gulfs.Iran’s High Council of Cultural Revolution has designated April 30, as the National Persian Gulf Day.It marks the anniversary of the Portuguese forces withdrawal from the Strait of Hormuz in 1622.Distortion of the Persian Gulf name has triggered the anger of all Iranians worldwide.Many of Iranians living abroad protested against the illegal move through the internet, sending protest letters to international bodies and holding several protest demonstrations in many countries.In Iran, the Iranian Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel urged regional Arab states to avoid distorting history by trying to forge a name for the Persian Gulf.“History could not change by distorting a name for the Persian Gulf,” Haddad-Adel told reporters in his talks to reporters on April 30.He stressed that the Persian Gulf would always remain Persian Gulf.On April 29, hundreds of Iranian university students held a peaceful protest rally in front of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Tehran, showing their anger at the recent move by several Arab states to distort the name of the Persian Gulf.In the southern province of Hormuzgan which lies on the Persian Gulf coasts, many of the Iranian youth formed a human chain on the National Persian Gulf Day to demonstrate their support for the cultural and historical identity of the Iranian nation.Several protest demonstrations were also held in other cities of Iran on April 30 against distortion of the Persian Gulf’s name.