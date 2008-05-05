Oil rises above $117 a barrel

SINGAPORE (AP) — Oil prices rose Monday, supported by weekend news of an attack on a Nigerian oil installation, but with gains limited by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC spokesman Precious Okolobo said Saturday that attackers hit a flow station belonging to Shell’s joint venture in southern Nigeria and that some oil production had been shut down. He gave no further details. Flow stations are intersections for pipelines carrying oil from wells to export terminals.“The geopolitical news (out of Nigeria) is supportive of oil pricing and causes investors to come back into oil,” said Victor Shum, an analyst with Purvin & Gertz in Singapore. However, “the strengthening dollar has capped further gains in oil,” he said.Light, sweet crude for June delivery rose 93 cents to $117.25 a barrel in Asian electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange by midafternoon in Singapore.Crude futures soared Friday after Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish rebel bases in Iraq injected some supply concerns into the market.