Myanmar says referendum will go ahead despite storm

YANGON (AFP) -- Myanmar's junta will go ahead with Saturday's referendum on a new constitution despite a massive storm which killed hundreds of people and left tens of thousands homeless, state media reported.

""The government of Myanmar has announced that a referendum for the draft constitution will be held on 10 May 2008 and that multi-party democracy general elections will be held in 2010 in accordance with a new constitution,"" the New Light of Myanmar newspaper said on Monday.""The referendum is going to take place in a few days' time and the entire people of the country are eagerly looking forward to that,"" it said.The paper said the authorities were ""surprised"" by a UN Security Council statement urging them to ensure an ""inclusive and credible"" political process and reminding them of their pledge to ensure a ""free and fair"" vote.Myanmar's generals say the ballot will usher in democratic elections in 2010, but critics say it will only solidify their iron grip on power.""The government of the Union of Myanmar is much surprised by the UN Security Council presidential statement on 2 May 2008 even though the situation in Myanmar does not threaten regional as well as international peace and security,"" the newspaper said.""Myanmar is a sovereign member state of the United Nations. The referendum to approve the draft constitution is a matter to be decided solely by the people.""Moreover the holding of a referendum is a matter which falls within the domestic jurisdiction. The draft constitution can be adopted and transition to democracy can be materialized through the holding of such referendum,"" it said.The authorities said they were pressing ahead with their so-called road map to democracy.""The government of Myanmar will continue to implement together with the people the seven-step road map which has been welcomed by countries of the world including neighboring countries and ASEAN countries,"" the English-language newspaper said.Detained opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy and other pro-democracy groups are calling for a ""No"" vote, but they have little ability to campaign effectively because the junta has outlawed speeches and leaflets about the referendum.