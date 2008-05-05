Central bankers debate food prices

Food price inflation may be one of the most serious problems facing the world, but it is one that monetary policy has little power to tackle, central bankers said on Monday.

With the price of food rising by more than 40 percent a year, the issue is high on the agenda at meetings at the Bank for International Settlements in Basel which began on Sunday.“Food pressure is a global problem, we have to observe, monitor, but we cannot use monetary policy tools to manage this problem,” said Polish National Bank President Slawomir Skrzypek. “Food pressures could be one of the most serious problems that we have to face now.”Top central bankers including U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Donald Kohn and new Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa are joining other Group of Seven colleagues and policymakers from developing nations at the meetings.The May meeting comes as a rapid rise in food costs and prices of other commodities such as oil is fuelling historically high inflation rates from the euro zone to China, and creating a headache for central bankers also concerned about the economic impact of nine months of financial market turmoil.------------------Emerging market inflationFinnish central bank governor Erkki Liikanen said food prices were a concern not only for inflation, but also for living standards in many developing nations.A 43 percent rise in global food prices in the year to March sparked violent protests in Cameroon and Burkina Faso as well as rallies in Indonesia following reports of deaths from starvation.“They have an impact on the situation of many poor people around the world,” Liikanen, who also sits on the ECB’s Governing Council, told reporters. “It’s a challenging situation in many developing countries in a way which we have not seen for some time.”In China, rising food prices helped push inflation to a near 12-year high of 8.0 percent in the first three months of 2008, although China’s central bank chief said this was partly driven by strong seasonal spending and should ease.At the BIS meeting, central bankers are also likely to discuss the success of joint efforts to ease persistent tensions on international money markets.(Source: The Financial Times)