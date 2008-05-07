Russian crude producer Tatneft’s oil reserves up 3.9% in 2007

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti) - Tatneft, Russia’s sixth largest oil company, said on Wednesday its proven oil and condensate reserves grew by 228 million barrels or 3.9 percent, year-on-year, in 2007 to 6.14 billion barrels.

Tatneft, which handles upstream and downstream operations and accounts for over 80 percent of oil output in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan in the Volga area, said the growth in oil reserves was attributable to the development of high-viscosity oil deposits in the republic and the expansion of the geography of its operations.Tatneft produced about 183.35 million barrels of oil in 2007.