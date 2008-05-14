ING reports profit decline on market turmoil

AMSTERDAM, Holland (Reuters) -- Dutch financial services group ING Groep NV (ING.AS) (ING.N) said on Wednesday its quarterly net profit fell 19 percent, hit by market turmoil and a weaker U.S. dollar during the first three months of the year.

First-quarter net profit was 1.54 billion euros ($2.38 billion), compared with 1.89 billion euros a year earlier. The average expectation of 12 analysts polled by Reuters was 1.66 billion euros.ING said it booked 2.3 billion euros charge as a charge to shareholders equity related to its investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in subprime mortgages made to risky borrowers and ""Alt-A"" loans, made to borrowers with a slightly better credit profile, as well as from collateralized debt obligations (CDOs).ING also took a charge of 55 million euros on such investments from profit.Investment returns were also hit during the quarter, which also saw a 10 percent decline in the S&P 500 (.SPX).ING said lower real estate and private equity valuations, as well as weaker equity investments, accounted for a 436 million euros decline from the same quarter a year earlier.""The downturn in financial markets in the first quarter led to a decline in earnings, despite strong commercial growth momentum across the group,"" ING Chief Executive Michel Tilmant said in a statement.Underlying insurance income fell 31 percent to 722 million euros, hit by the drop in real estate and private equity investments. Analysts had forecast first-quarter underlying insurance income of 1 billion euros.On the banking side, underlying income was 1.4 billion euros, up from 1.38 billion euros a year earlier and compared with analysts' forecasts for 1.06 billion euros.