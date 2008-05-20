Saba Battery basketball team wins Asian championship

KUWAIT CITY -- Iran’s Saba Battery basketball team won 82-75 over Qatar’s Al- Rayan on Monday and clinched the 19th edition of the Asian Clubs Basketball Championship.

Saba has won the title for two successive years. Iranian team was in Group B along with hosts Al-Qadsia, Al-Wasl of the UAE, India’s ONGC and Al-Muharraq of Bahrain.Group A included Qatari champions Al-Rayyan, Zain of Jordan, Sporting Al-Riyadi Beirut of Lebanon, Kazakhstan’s BK Almaty Alma-Ata and Satria Muda Britama Jakarta of Indonesia.Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates’ Al-Wasl defeated Sporting Al-Riyadi Beirut of Lebanon 87-82 and snatched the bronze medal.