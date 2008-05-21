Academic calls Islamic Azad U. world’s greatest university

TEHRAN -- Islamic Azad University of Iran is the greatest university in the world, the president of the university said here on Tuesday.

Established on May 20, 1983 to answer the social needs of the society, the Islamic Azad University was greatly enlarged in line with the policy adopted by the Late Imam Khomeini, the Mehr News Agency quoted Abdollah Jasbi as saying, on the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of the university.Covering a large area of 13 million square meters, setting up more than 357 branches throughout the country and even the regional states, including Kuwait, with a total number of 2,400,000 graduated students and 1,350,000 students currently studying at its branches, the university is the greatest one in the world, Jasbi said.SN/SN MNA EN