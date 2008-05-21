It is never too early to spark a child's interest in gardening. Kids, especially younger ones, love to get their hands dirty. Gardening is a great way to get youth outdoors and be active.

What types of tasks can younger youth perform in the garden?Many gardening tasks are relatively easy for kids to accomplish.With planting, parents can begin by teaching their children how to dig a straight furrow, drop seeds evenly into rows and cover the seeds with a thin layer of soil.When planning the garden, you might consider planting annuals such as marigolds and petunias which are good plants to start with because youth see the entire process from start to finish.The main goal when gardening with children is to get something to grow. It isn't necessary for the garden to look perfect, as long as children are becoming familiar with the plants and growing process. What are some of the benefits that children can learn through gardening?There are some benefits to both children and adults that can be gained from gardening.Working in the garden helps children understand basic life processes and appreciate where their food comes from.Gardening helps children to be physically active and in good health. Tasks such as weeding provide excellent exercise.Kids are more likely to snack on fruits and vegetables they have grown.Parents also benefit from gardening with their children because it encourages communication. When gardening, there are many opportunities to talk which does build stronger relationships.(Source: nebraska.tv)