Texting doesn't threaten conventional language, study says

At least that's the word from a study by two linguists at the University of Toronto. The study, published in the summer issue of American Speech, suggests MSN conversations, a mix of formal language and slang, actually represent a linguistic renaissance. ""They are using `shall' and 'must' in instant messaging like they use 'gotta' and 'I'll' in conversation,'' linguistics professor Sali Tagliamonte said of the teenagers she studied. ""They're doing things your grandmother might do, and at the same time they're saying `LOL.'''

A good example was from one teen who sent this message: ""We shall rock some serious jam.''Much like the telegraph before it, instant messaging and texting use tools such as abbreviation, initialization, and word games.Tagliamonte and her undergraduate research partner, Derek Denis, sifted through months worth of conversations from a group of 71 Toronto teenagers.""I've read through millions of words of conversations. It's pretty banal stuff, boyfriends, fights at school, homework,'' she said.They also interviewed the teenagers and assessed their verbal conversation to compare. ""I was able to gain access to a world that most middle-aged academics never get to,'' said Tagliamonte.What she found was a far more formal style of language in instant messaging than in oral speech. ""It's by no means a written essay, but the features they use are features of a formal language,'' she said. And in all those months of back-and-forth conversations, she found the word LOL (laugh out loud) occurred only 4,000 times, a very minuscule proportion of the words.""They demonstrate very clearly that their grammatical skills are intact, and they very effectively mix it with other types of language.''Katherine Barber, the editor-in-chief of the Canadian Oxford Dictionary, said it's no surprise that instant messaging doesn't threaten conventional language. ""Many people have this black-and-white view of language, that some things are always right and wrong,'' she said. ""That's not how it works.''Much like the telegraph before it, she said instant messaging and texting tend to use tools such as abbreviation (tmw for tomorrow), initialization (LOL), and rebus (a word game that combines numbers, letters and pictures to creates words like GR8 and SK8R).She said friends who are teachers have reported some LOLisms in the occasional essay or assignments. But she added that's what school is for - to learn what type of language is appropriate.(Source: canada.com)