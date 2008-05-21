Overseas demand lifts HP profits

U.S. computer maker Hewlett-Packard (HP) has reported a rise in profits for the three months to the end of April, boosted by demand outside the U.S.

Quarterly net income was $2.1b (£1.1b), up 16% on the previous year.HP was helped by strong sales overseas where it generates two-thirds of its revenue, with fastest revenue growth in emerging economies.Revenue grew 16% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to $11.9b, trumping the 4% growth to $11.1b in the U.S.""HP turned in another strong quarter, supported by improvement across our businesses,"" said the firm's chairman and chief executive Mark Hurd.The company increased its profit target for the year to be between $114.2b and $114.4b, up from previous guidance of $113.5b to $114b - showing that the faltering U.S. economy is not holding HP back.Last week, HP struck a deal to buy the information technology provider Electronic Data Systems (EDS) for $13.9b (£7b) to better compete with IBM in the technology services market.(Source: BBC)