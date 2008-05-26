Powerful storms kill 8 in Iowa and Minnesota

DES MOINES (AP) -- Severe thunderstorms packing large hail and tornadoes rumbled across the nation's midsection on Sunday, killing at least eight people and damaging dozens of homes, authorities said.

Iowa Homeland Security administrator Dave Miller said seven of the dead were killed by a tornado in northeast Iowa — five from Parkersburg, 80 miles northeast of Des Moines, and two from nearby New Hartford. At least 50 injuries were reported.""Occasionally we have a death but we have warning system. Seven deaths. It's been a long time since we've had those kinds of injuries and deaths reported,"" Miller said.Witnesses reported parts of Parkersburg — particularly the town's south side — were reduced to rubble, including most of the town's high school and homes.A tornado also struck just to the east in the nearby town of Dunkerton and elsewhere in Black Hawk County, where there were reports of homes damaged or destroyed. Dunkerton has fewer than 800 residents and New Hartford has about 700 people.At least 20 people were unaccounted for in Minnesota after a swift storm blew through the St. Paul suburb of Hugo, damaging about four dozen homes, City Administrator Mike Ericson said. Many of them could be out of town for the holiday weekend, he said.A 2-year-old child was killed and the child's sibling was critically injured and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Washington County Sheriff Bill Hutton said. The children's parents also were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the family home.""It's horrible,"" Ericson said. ""The citizens are very shook and scared."" Gov. Tim Pawlenty announced plans to meet with city officials and tour the storm-ravaged city on Monday.Residents reported a tornado touching down in the area, but that hadn't been confirmed by the National Weather Service. Emergency crews descended on the town to look for those who hadn't been accounted for and to assess the damage.Roughly 300 to 400 homes were evacuated in the storm-damaged area because of concerns over hazards including downed power lines and leaky gas lines, Ericson said. The city set up a shelter at an elementary school, but American Red Cross spokeswoman Courtney Johnson said all but one of the families was able to find a place to stay with friends or relatives.In Wisconsin, a tornado watch was issued for most of the state until 2 a.m. Monday. The advisory spanned all but the far northwest and extreme southeast corners of the state.Softball-sized hail was reported in Wisconsin's St. Croix County, the weather agency said, while residents in Barron and Polk counties were warned that the storm could produce hailstones the size of golf balls and winds of 60 mph.In Illinois, the weather service issued a tornado warning for Jo Daviess County through Sunday. Tornado watches were issued for counties including LaSalle and DeKalb. Portions of southern and central Illinois were under thunderstorm watches.About 100 people have died in U.S. twisters so far this year, the worst toll in a decade, according to the weather service, and the danger has not passed yet. Tornado season typically peaks in the spring and early summer, then again in the late fall.