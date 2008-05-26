2nd ECO ministerial conference kicks off in Turkmenistan

TEHRAN – The second meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) interior ministers kicked off at a preliminary level on Monday in Ashgabat.

In his message to the preliminary meeting, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov noted that the holding of this meeting helps the region and the world to prevent terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal immigration and other crimes, Press TV reported.Ashgabat has always fought against drug trafficking, distribution of illegal weapons and other organized crimes, he said in his message, adding that his country welcomes and supports all efforts against these crimes.Iran’s delegation in this meeting is headed by Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Political Affairs, Abbas Mohtaj.The preliminary expert-level session started Monday to prepare for the meeting of the ministers of interior from the organization’s member countries, which is slated to open on Tuesday.The Economic Cooperation Organization was established by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey in 1985 to promote economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among the member states.In 1992, the organization expanded to include seven new members, namely Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan