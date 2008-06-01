Imam Khomeini’s opposition to Israel was unconditional: FM

TEHRAN -- The late Imam Khomeini’s opposition to the Zionist regime was not limited to a specific period of time, Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki said on Sunday.

Mottaki made the remarks in an address to an international conference to commemorate the Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.The day-long conference, the second international gathering to honor Imam Khomeini, is being held on the eve of the 19th anniversary of his death, which occurred on June 3, 1989.A large number of Iranian and foreign scholars attended the conference, which was organized to provide a forum for discussion on Imam Khomeini’s thoughts about the Islamic Revolution, Palestine, and foreign policy.“The late Imam had repeatedly made it clear from the early days of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that one of the objectives of the revolution is to oppose the Zionist regime and help the Palestinian nation,” Mottaki said.He stated that the eradication of the monarchist regime and the establishment of the Islamic Republic in Iran was the internal goal of Imam Khomeini’s movement, while restoration of the rights of the defenseless Palestinians and opposition to the Zionist regime were among its external aims.“One of the major reasons for the late Imam’s opposition to the former shah’s regime was its support for the Zionist regime,” Mottaki added.He quoted the Founder of the Islamic Republic as saying that Islamic Iran would always support oppressed people wherever they might be.The Iranian foreign minister also noted that Imam Khomeini believed Zionism was a threat to all Muslim nations and states.Imam Khomeini saw Israel as an expansionist regime and always warned Arab and Islamic countries about the aggressive nature of the usurper regime, Mottaki added.---- Imam Khomeini always prioritized Palestine issue: Syrian scholarImam Khomeini always prioritized the problems of Palestinians, even during his exile, Syrian scholar Adnan Abu Nasir told participants at the conference.Abu Nasir underlined Imam Khomeini’s efforts to support Palestine, saying that after he returned to Iran in 1979, he called on Iranians to pay attention to the problems of the Palestinians.He noted that Imam Khomeini’s wise decision to designate the last Friday of the month of Ramadan Qods Day showed his commitment to the oppressed nation.Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed appreciation for Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s support for the Palestinians, saying he is following the path of the late Imam in rallying the world’s Muslims to their cause.Abu Nasir also praised the unique character of Imam Khomeini.