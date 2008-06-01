24 petrochemical projects operational by 2010: official

TEHRAN – Twenty four petrochemical projects costing 13.3 billion dollars are underway having been completed from 4% to 98%, deputy oil minister for petrochemical affairs said on Sunday.

Gholamhossein Nejabat, also managing director of National Petrochemical Company added five of the projects will come on stream in the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2008) and the rest will be launched by the end of the Fourth 5-Year Economic Development Plan (2010).Thirty three projects costing 15.5 billion dollars have also been planned for the Fifth 5-Year Development Plan (to end 2015), the executive operations of which will be started within the next 2 years, he explained.Petrochemical output amounted to 24.5 million tons in the past (Iranian) year, Nejabat said adding the figure would hit 35 million tons this (Iranian) year.