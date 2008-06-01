Korean won posts weekly gain; peso declines

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s won posted its biggest weekly gain since April as foreign investors boosted purchases of shares and on speculation the central bank bought the currency to stem a decline. The Philippine peso fell as rising oil prices slow economic growth.

The won reached the highest since May 7 as stock exchange data showed fund managers based outside of Korea bought more shares than they sold for a third day. The currency last week dropped to the lowest level since October 2005 on concern that the current account deficit will widen. The Bank of Korea said the shortfall was $1.56 billion in April compared with $110.6 million a month earlier.“One of the major reasons for the won’s recovery is inflows from foreign investors into stocks,” said Hideki Hayashi, chief economist at Shinko Securities Co. in Tokyo. “The currency was also supported by speculation the central bank will buy won” as the drop was excessive, he said.The won advanced 0.2 percent to 1,030.35 against the dollar at the close of local trading, taking gains this week to 1.6 percent, according to Seoul Money Brokerage Services Ltd. The peso fell 0.7 percent this week to 43.75, according to the Bankers Association of the Philippines.Monthly declineThe won rose for a third day as the U.S. Commerce Department said that the world’s biggest economy expanded at an annual pace of 0.9 percent in the first quarter, more than an advance estimate of 0.6 percent. The U.S. is Korea’s second-biggest export market.The Korean currency may advance to around 1,020 next week, Hayashi said. Vice Finance Minister Choi Joong Kyung said the government will stabilize the won “so it doesn’t move drastically because of speculative or psychological forces.”The currency still made a third monthly decline, falling 2.5 percent, as the current account deficit widened, partly because record commodity prices boosted imports, Bank of Korea's report showed.Crude oil on May 22 reached a record high of $135.09 a barrel and traded at $127.57, gaining almost 33 percent this year. South Korea imports almost all of its oil needs.The Philippine peso fell for a seventh week on speculation accelerating inflation will damp economic growth.Slowing economyThe peso is the second worst-performing Asian currency this month after first-quarter economic growth slowed to the weakest in more than a year as record food and oil prices curbed consumer spending.“People are pessimistic about the economy as inflation rises,” said Yvette Marquez, who helps manage about $6.5 billion as a senior trader at BPI Asset Management in Manila. “That’s why we see more investors holding on to dollars.”The local currency lost 3.4 percent this month, its worst since March.The economy expanded 5.2 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, slowing from a revised 6.4 percent pace in the fourth quarter, the government said in Manila. The country’s economic managers this week agreed to cut the growth target this year to as little as 5.7 percent from as much as 7 percent previously.Indonesia’s rupiah posted a fourth weekly decline after the price of oil doubled in the past year, spurring concern that state finances will deteriorate.InflationThe currency lost 2.4 percent since the start of March before a government report on June 2 that economists forecast will show inflation may have quickened to a 20-month high after the government raised fuel prices this month. The central bank holds its monthly meeting on June 5 after unexpectedly increasing the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than two years on May 6.“If inflation goes up, it’s worrisome,” said Luz Lorenzo, an economist at ATR-Kim Eng Securities Inc. in Manila. “If the central bank raises interest rates, then the rupiah will probably strengthen.”The local currency has fallen 1 percent this month, paring this year’s gain to 0.8 percent. The rupiah traded at 9,315 in Jakarta, compared with 9,309 last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The rupiah will strengthen to 9,200 should the central bank raise the reference rate for bill sales by 25 basis points, Lorenzo said. Bank Indonesia increased its borrowing cost by a quarter-percentage point early this month to 8.25 percent.The government had forecast the budget deficit this year to widen to 2.1 percent of gross domestic product because of the rising cost of energy subsidies. It raised fuel prices by an average of 28.7 percent last weekend to ease the pressure on its finances.Elsewhere, the Taiwan dollar rose 0.3 percent this week to NT$30.419. The Singapore dollar fell 0.4 percent to S$1.3677. The Malaysian ringgit declined to 3.2400 compared with 3.2165 last week. The Thai baht lost 1.1 percent to 32.49. The Vietnamese dong weakened to 16,247 versus 16,199.