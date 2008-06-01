Fatima (SA) the Jasmine of Medina

It’s dark and Medina is asleep in the arms of the night. Somewhere very far and distant from the city, the tearful and sleepless eyes of Ali (AS) are upon the injured body of his beloved wife, Fatima (SA), Daughter of Prophet Muhammad (S).

Ali (AS) rests Fatima’s (SA) body on the soil, holds her hands and cries in agony. Fatima’s hands were the place the Prophet (S), had always put his lops upon. Her happiness was for the Prophet (S), her pains his. She was always seen beside her father, nursing him in time of trouble and comforting him with her sweet innocent voice. Oh! How the Prophet (S) loved his little angle!Ali (AS) remembers the day he came to the Prophet (S) flourishing in silence, unable to speak. What have you come o son of Abi Taleb? Fatima’s (SA) name had come to his lips with a sweet coyness. Hail to you young man. But what do you have at hand? My hands are empty. I have only my heart to offer. What about the shield I gave in the battle? The next day the shield was sold and Ali (AS) brought his bride home.Fatima (SA) was Ali’s (AS) true companion. She cared for the children, worked at home, baked bread and even fetched water from the well. She defended Ali (AS) in time of hardship and bravely stood up for her husband in front of enemies.But her wounded heard broke by her father’s death and Islam was left in her and Ali’s (SA) hands to defend. They were harassed. Miseries and mishaps afflicted them every day.Ninety-five days have passed from the departure of the Prophet (S) and Fatima (SA) cannot bear this cruel life any longer. She longs to be beside her father: “Ali (AS)! Bury my body somewhere far and distant from this place.”She kisses her children and bids farewell to Ali (AS). Life’s frustrating cage is too small for her, her body too frail to stand the cruelty of Islam’s enemies.She closes her eyes. Wails and cries fill the house.Ali (AS) puts her soft hands beside her and listens in the dark. Her heart is beating, not in this world of injustice but beside her father’s. He stands by her grave and then walks silently back to the city. His eyes filled with tears and his heart broken.It’s dark and Medina is still asleep in the arms of the night