Australia edges Iraq 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) -- Harry Kewell's second-half header gave Australia a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win Sunday, ending the prospects of a positive finish to a tumultuous week for Iraq.

The ex-Liverpool winger, without a club as he leads Australia in back-to-back matches against the Asian Cup champions, nodded the winner past Iraqi goalkeeper Noor Sabri two minutes into the second half after missing with two headers in the first.The win increased Australia's lead atop Group One, with seven points from three games. Iraq has just one point from three games, with the top two teams from the four-team group to progress to the next round. Qatar hosts China on Monday.Iraq's preparations were hampered after it was suspended from international competition on Tuesday night and only reinstated on Thursday, three days ahead of the Brisbane match.FIFA conditionally and provisionally lifted the ban after the Iraqi government reinstated the national football federation that had been disbanded the previous week.Iraq had two shots on goal in the first half and pushed desperately but unsuccessfully for a late equalizer.Younes Mahmoud, the star of Iraq's Asian Cup title run, missed with a free header from the edge of the box in the 36th minute after Emad Mohammed smashed a right-foot shot into the crossbar in the 4th and drove another into Mark Schwarzer's leg in the 27th.Australian goalkeeper Schwarzer made a vital save on a shot from Hawar Mulla Mohammad in the 83rd as the Australian defense went off the boil and Iraq threw everything into attack.“The most important thing is the result _ it puts us into a good spot going into two away games,” Schwarzer said. “I'm just glad I kept a clean sheet.”Kewell was impressive in leading the Australians, who now head to Dubai for the return match full with confidence restored against Iraq. Iraq had previously beaten Australia in last year's Asian Cup and in a 2004 Olympic quarterfinal.“Again we rode our luck. At the end of the day we got the goal and we defended,” Kewell said. “We got three points, that's the main thing.”Kewell had another chance in the 66th, getting excellent control on his first touch of Luke Wilkshire's pass but was unable to flick it around Sabri with his second.