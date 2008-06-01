Acute scarcity of skilled workers threatens Indian economy

An acute shortage of skilled workers is posing a major threat to the Indian economy. The Planning Commission estimates that only 20 per cent of the 12.8 million entering the work force annually get some formal training.

The plan panel has assessed that in an economy growing at the rate of “over nine per cent,” skill development poses major challenges. At the same time, it opens up “unprecedented doors of opportunity” if the process of skill enhancement is carried out in an integrated manner.“Time is just running out. The task of skill development must be taken seriously,” Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia warned recently, adding that public-private partnership was needed to meet the requirement of skilled workers.The Planning Commission has estimated that the ageing economy phenomenon would globally create “a skilled manpower shortage of about 46 million by 2020.” If India can get its skill development act right, it will have a skilled manpower surplus of around 47 million.Skilled workers not only mean enhanced output but also increase their employability manifold. They can go overseas looking for jobs, as all of them may not get one in the country. Or they can be self-employed.The government on May 15 approved the setting up of a National Skill Development Corp (NSDC) to cater to the needs of skilled personnel of the private sector in different fields. A total of Rs 10 billion has been provided for the initiative. This will later go up to Rs 150 billion.NSDC, created at the recommendation of the Planning Commission, will put special emphasis on nearly two dozen high-growth, high-employment sectors like automobile, heath care services, banking, organized retail, insurance, construction, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textile, media, entertainment and tourism.(Source: Sify.com)