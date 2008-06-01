Iran, Greece to set up joint cultural studies center in Athens

TEHRAN -- Iran and Greece have signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of an Iranian-Greek cultural studies center in Athens.

The agreement was signed by Iranian Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) Research Center Director Taha Hashemi, National Hellenic Research Foundation (NHRF) Director Dimitrios Kyriakidis, and Hellenic Center for Marine Research (HCMR) Director George Chronis, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Sunday.Both states plan to enhance their academic and cultural cooperation in the fields of history, archaeology, literature, epigraphy, numismatics, and restoration of historical monuments, according to the MOU.The agreement also calls for the publication of books, exchanges of experts, the organization of research projects and conferences, and the establishment of programs to protect underwater cultural heritage and mini-courses on this subject.