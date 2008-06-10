Bolivia, Iran determined to expand ties: Mottaki

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki said here on Tuesday that the Iranian and Bolivian leaders are determined to develop relations.

President Mahmud Ahmadinejad’s last year’s visit to Bolivia opened a new chapter in expanding relations between the two countries in various areas, Mottaki said in a meeting with Carlos Garcia, the special envoy of Bolivian President Evo Morales to Iran.In their meeting in La Paz the Iranian and Bolivian presidents drew the outline of the two countries’ relations, and “now we seek to implement the signed agreements,” the foreign minister stated.Cooperation in the areas of building dams, bridges, and power stations, oil and gas industries, education and media can strengthen the ties between the two countries, he noted.Mottaki also said that the United States is currently bogged down in the Iraq quagmire, and its inhumane actions in Iraq and Afghanistan have turned public opinion in the Middle East against Washington.For his part, Garcia described Iran as a country that has taken great steps to build a better future for the international community.The similar views of Iran and Bolivia have brought the two countries closer together, he said.The envoy said he came to Iran to study ways to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements signed by the Latin American country and Iran