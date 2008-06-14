U.S. opposed to dialogue: Rezaii

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaii said on Saturday that the U.S. officials oppose dialogue to remove the concerns about Iranian nuclear program.

Underlining the need to hold dialogue and avoid the trend which may undermine the nuclear talks, Rezaii added that in fact the U.S. opposes the constant negotiations between Iran and the parties involved in the nuclear dispute.Responding to a question on whether the continued talks will be positive in the current trend, he added, “I think, the negotiations should continue to enable the two sides to find rational and legal settlement.”“All disputes can be resolved through negotiations,” he further noted.Pointing to the visit of the EU foreign policy and security chief Javier Solana to Tehran for presenting a package of incentives from group 5+1, he said that the Islamic Republic welcome every visit and negotiation in this respect.The EC secretary described the government's move in drawing up a package of proposals to the Group 5+1, international organizations and other countries as positive, saying that Iranian officials definitely expect the other sides to consider the package during negotiations.