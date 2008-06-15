Freed Japanese national arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN - A Japanese tourist who had been kidnapped by drug dealers in southeastern Iran was freed on Saturday after eight months in captivity and arrived in Tehran from the southeastern city of Zahedan on Sunday.

Twenty-three-year-old Satoshi Nakamura was abducted on October 8, 2007, in Kerman Province as he was on the way to the ruins of the ancient citadel of Bam and then taken to Pakistan.According to Iranian officials, a bandit called Esmail Shahbakhsh was responsible for the kidnapping and had demanded the release of his arrested son in exchange for Nakamura.However, the commander of the Iranian border patrol, Qasem Rezaii, stated that Nakamura’s release has been secured without giving in to the demands of the hostage-takers.Japan’s ambassador to Tehran, Akio Shirota, thanked Iranian officials for obtaining the hostage’s release.An Iranian police spokesperson said Nakamura had been released through the efforts of Iranian frontier police and with the cooperation of Pakistani border authorities