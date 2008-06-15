Iraqi leaders back PM on security pact with U.S.

BAGHDAD (AFP) - Iraqi leaders on Saturday rallied behind Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's insistence on defending the country's sovereignty in a mooted long-term security pact with Washington.

The country's top political council for national security headed by Maliki met on Saturday at President Jalal Talabani's office in the Iraqi capital to discuss the pact which has drawn heavy criticism in Baghdad.""The council unanimously stressed that the issue of Iraq's sovereignty must be taken into account during all the aspects of negotiations in the deal,"" a statement issued by Talabani's office said.""It should also ensure that the deal does not harm the interests of the Iraqi people,"" said the body which groups the president, prime minister and leaders of all the political parties represented in parliament.U.S. and Iraqi officials are currently engaged in negotiations to sign a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) which will decide the future of the American military presence in Iraq after the current UN mandate expires in December.But on Friday, Maliki said the talks were deadlocked because of concern the deal infringes Iraqi sovereignty.""We have reached an impasse because when we opened these negotiations we did not realize that the U.S. demands would so deeply affect Iraqi sovereignty and this is something we can never accept,"" he said in Amman.""We cannot allow U.S. forces to have the right to jail Iraqis or assume, alone, the responsibility of fighting against terrorism,"" Maliki told Jordanian newspaper editors.The White House has vowed to pursue the talks while respecting Iraq's sovereignty.Criticism has been rife in Iraq and in neighboring Iran over the deal to cover the foreign military presence in Iraq.Maliki told Iraqi community leaders in Jordan that the talks between the two sides were, however, not over.""The life of a nation, its future and its higher interests are at stake. And as long as there is no national consensus it will not happen,"" he said. ""If parliament does not ratify it, it will not be.""In February, U.S. President George W. Bush said Washington would seek a military presence in Iraq for ""years"" but pledged it would not establish permanent bases.