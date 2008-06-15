Daei feels no pressure

DAMASCUS —Iran’s Head Coach Ali Daei said that he feels no pressure now that his team advanced to next stage of the 2010 World Cup qualifications.

Iran beat the Syrian football team 2-0 in Damascus on Saturday and secured its place in the next stage.“We got what we wanted. Syria had some pretty good chances in the first half, however we controlled the match after the interval and were the better team,” Daei stated.Iran’s Head Coach predicts Syria can qualify for the next round after winning over the UAE.Daei said, “Syria had a good performance against us and I think they will defeat the UAE and put themselves in the final round.”