Iranian disabled athlete wins gold

TUNIS -- Iranian disabled discus thrower won the gold medal in the Tunisian International Track & Field Tournament on Saturday.

Jalil Bagheri clinched the championship with a throw of 33.72 meters ahead of the Egyptian and Jordanian athletes.Some 23 countries including Iran, Italy, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Egypt, Jordan, China and Tunisia are taking part in the tournament.Iran’s representatives are scheduled to compete on Monday.Iran won 11 medals last year in the first edition of the competitions