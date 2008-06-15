In defense of Iran

In a week of saber-rattling by the United States and Israel, a visiting senior Iranian official sought to reassure that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons.

In recent days, a hard-line Israeli minister, Shaul Mofaz, suggested a Western military strike on Iran is “unavoidable”, a U.S. State Department official said he had “deep, deep suspicions” that Iran is trying to build nuclear weapons and President George Bush repeated his sinister insistence that “all options are on the table”.Speaking to the Herald on a visit to meet New Zealand officials, senior Iranian official Mohammad Ali Hosseini said dwindling resources of fossil fuel meant cheap, clean, and sustainable nuclear energy was central to Iran’s development.“We believe that using nuclear energy peacefully is a requirement and should be done at once.” Iran complied with all requirements of the watchdog bodies, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Hosseini, who has had roles in Iran’s defense research center, presidential office, and is currently foreign ministry spokesman and special aide to the foreign minister.“We haven’t got any hidden activities. All our activities are clear. So many cameras of the agency have been installed in our power plants. The agency has supervision over all our activities.”“Inspectors are coming and going continuously and no diversion (to nuclear arms development) has ever been observed. So do you think it is concerning? In all the reports of the agency, nothing has been mentioned that we breached any regulations technically (or) legally.”Hosseini said that claims Iran had a hidden agenda had “no legal or logical basis” and resulted from a “politically hostile approach, particularly from the Bush administration”.Comment by the Bush administration that Iran might in future develop nuclear weapons “means that they couldn’t find any failure of Iran’s activities in the past or present ... so claim they are worried about the future plans of Iran. So where are these predictions rooted when we have a clean record?” Hosseini asks.“New Zealand should be worried about the only country that does have nuclear weapons (in the region) and is threatening other countries in the Middle East,” Hosseini said.Iran was the first country to propose the Middle East be a nuclear weapon-free zone, and when Iraq used chemical weapons against it did not respond with chemical weapons.According to surveys, a majority of Iranians support their country’s nuclear energy program, including a full fuel-cycle program, but most of them also believe that nuclear weapons are contrary to Islam.Hosseini noted a stable Middle East was beneficial to oil prices and said he believed a good mechanism to support both the producers and the consumers of oil should be established.He said Iran was concerned about the activities of the U.S. which was flouting Non-Nuclear Proliferation Treaty commitments with its current production of nuclear arms “and has the record of using nuclear weapons itself, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki”.“America also indirectly threatens some countries by assisting the Israeli regime to develop nuclear weapons. America is threatening the peace and security in the world.”He declined to comment on the candidates in the U.S. presidential election. “We don’t support either. We are pragmatic. We should first of all observe what they do.”New Zealand exports to Iran in the year to June 2007 are valued at $129.95 million. Butter, milk powder, and wool were the key commodities traded.Iran’s exports to New Zealand are $49.72 million worth in the same period. Petroleum products made up the lion’s share of trade (91 percent). Date, fig, carpet and grapes were also imported.(Source: New Zealand Helard)