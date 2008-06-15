Comoros president meets Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN - President Mahmud Ahmadinejad and his counterpart from the Union of the Comoros Ahmed Abdallah Mohamed Sambi here on Sunday called for expansion of relations between the two countries in various areas.

In their meeting, the two presidents discussed mutual ties in political and economic areas, the presidential press office reported.Ahmadinejad said Iran is prepared to share its experiences with Comoros in various areas including agriculture and education.Sambi also called for sharing Iran’s experiences for development of his country.The Union of the Comoros is an island nation in the Indian Ocean, located off the eastern coast of Africa on the northern end of the Mozambique Channel. The country is notable for its diverse culture and history, as a nation formed at the crossroads of many civilizations. The Comoros were under Arab control until they became a French Protectorate in 1880 and proclaimed as a French colony in 1912. The Comoros achieved self-government in 1961 and independence in 1975.Sambi, who is a Muslim cleric nick-named the “Ayatollah” for his time spent studying Islam in Iran, was elected as president in 2006