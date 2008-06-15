Dollar rises most since 2005

The dollar rose the most against the euro since 2005 as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben S. Bernanke said economic risks have faded, raising speculation policy makers will increase borrowing costs this year to contain inflation.

The greenback rose to a one-month high this week as Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson declined to rule out intervention to support the dollar and U.S. retail sales increased in May twice as much as economists forecast. Group of Eight finance ministers meeting today in Japan stuck to their practice of not making a joint comment on currencies when central bankers are absent from the talks.``Risks to U.S. growth have been reduced, and the market is now thinking the Fed will hike in August,'' said Meg Browne, a senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in New York.``That's a big shift, and the effect on the dollar was positive.'' The dollar increased 2.5 percent to $1.5380 per euro, from $1.5778 on June 6. It touched $1.5303, the strongest level since May 8. The U.S. currency rose 3 percent to 108.19 against the yen, from 104.93, and touched 108.38, the highest since Feb. 14. It was the biggest gain since December 2004. Japan's currency fell for a fifth consecutive week against the euro, decreasing 0.6 percent to 166.35, from 165.64. It's the longest stretch of gains since October.``We've seen a very sharp reversal of sentiment about the dollar,'' said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency research at Wells Fargo & Co. in New York. ``The U.S. economy seems reasonably resilient, and the Fed is beginning to look hawkish.''The Chinese yuan rose for a second consecutive week versus the dollar, increasing 0.3 percent to 6.9022, on speculation policy makers are seeking a stronger currency to control inflation. The U.S. wants China to keep allowing its currency to rise against the dollar and will discuss that stance in talks next week in Maryland, said Alan Holmer, the U.S. Treasury's top China negotiator, in a briefing in Washington.The Australian dollar fell 2.6 percent this week against its U.S. counterpart, the biggest decline in almost three months, and the New Zealand currency declined 2.4 percent, for its third consecutive weekly decrease. Traders speculated an increase in U.S. interest rates will narrow the yield advantage of Australian and New Zealand debt.Fed funds futures on the Chicago Board of Trade show a 60 percent chance the U.S. central bank will increase the 2 percent target lending rate by at least a quarter-percentage point at its August meeting, compared with 9 percent odds a week ago. There are 21 percent odds policy makers will lift the rate to 3 percent by December.The yield advantage of a two-year German bund over a comparable Treasury note fell to 1.58 percentage points, making dollar-denominated assets more attractive. The difference was 2.26 percentage points on June 6, the widest since 1993.(Source: Bloomberg)