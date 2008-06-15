Art news in brief

Iranian children awarded at Czech painting exhibit

TEHRAN -- Nine Iranian children were awarded at the 36th Lidice International Children’s Exhibition of Fine Art 2008 in Czech Republic.8-year-old Amir-Hossein Kazemi awarded with the medal and Melika Soltanzadeh, Neda Gholamrezaii, Samaneh Jamshidi, Reza Rahimi, Hadis Sadeqi, Reza Rahimian, Saeideh Sayyahian and Melika Rabiei received honorable mentions.“Potato” and “World Languages” were the themes of this year’s festival.CIFEJ jury members appointed for Hamedan filmfestTEHRAN -- CIFEJ jury members of 22nd Hamedan International Film Festival for Children and Young Adults were appointed.Iranian vice-president of CIFEJ Board of Directors Moshen Chiniforushan, German children’s film advisor Gunther Kinstler and Finnish director Maikki Kantola will judge the films competing for the CIFEJ Award.The award is given at various festivals by the Centre internationale du Film pour l’Enfance et la Jeunesse (CIFEJ, International Center of Films for Children and Young People) which is based in Montreal, Canada.The 22nd International Film Festival for Children and Young Adults will be held from June 21 to 25 in Hamedan.Iranian films line up for Belgian festivalTEHRAN -- Two Iranian films will be screened at Brussels European Film Festival (BEFF) which will be held from June 28 until July 6.“Three Women” by Manijeh Hekmat and “Unfinished Tales” by Puria Azarbayjani will be screened at the Cinédécouvertes Section of the festival which presents 21 feature films from around the world that has no Belgian distributor yet.World’s children called to paint “Future City”TEHRAN -- The Kaveh Industrial Estate plans to hold an international children and adolescent painting festival entitled “Let’s Paint the Future City”.Children and adolescents from 5 to 16 can participate in the competition and submit their paintings on the theme of family, environment and cultural heritage to the secretariat of festival from April 20 until September 21.Further information is available at www.kavehfestival.com..