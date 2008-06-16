Google wins Spain's top media award

The Prince of Asturias Foundation, whose awards are regarded as the Spanish-speaking world's equivalent of the Nobel prizes, handed the award for communication to the search engine founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

Google beat other candidates for the ""gigantic cultural revolution"" it had accomplished since Brin and Page began working on their search engine in 1996, said the judges. But it emerged that two jurors had doubts about the inclusion of Google among the list of finalists. They objected to the way Google had bowed to pressure from the Chinese government to introduce self-censorship.Jury member Javier González Ferrari, president of the Spanish radio station Onda Cero, was unhappy that a Spaniard, such as the journalist Manuel Leguineche, had not picked up the award.He was also disappointed that the prestigious award had gone to an organization like Google, saying it should have been renamed a prize for ""communication, humanities and search engines"".Among the other 24 candidates were the veteran BBC presenter David Attenborough, the CNN international correspondent Christiane Amanpour, Watergate journalist Bob Woodward, the photographic agency Magnum, and the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia.In recent years the communication award has gone Umberto Eco, the National Geographic Society and the magazines Science and Nature.