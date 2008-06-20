EC to increase research fund: official

TEHRAN - Mohammad Hashemi said on Thursday that the Expediency Council is seeking to increase the share of research funding in the national budget bill for the next Iranian year (starts March 2009).

“The scientific and cultural committee of the council has come up with strategies to raise the share of research in the next budget bill to an acceptable amount, and to oblige the government to consider the share of research in the budget bill unlike previous years.” Hashemi, an EC member, told students at Sharif University of Technology.He criticized the Ahmadinejad administration for allocating only 0.5 percent of the gross national income to research out of a 2 percent demanded by the Constitution.“The government had the duty to observe the share of research under the law but it thinks it can violate everything,” he lamented.Mismanagement has alienated academicsTehran Mayor Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said on Thursday that executive branch mismanagement has alienated academics.“One of the most important challenges facing the country is the fact that there is no reasonable relation between the country’s academic environment and the executive arena; in other words there is a huge gap between theoretical and practical understanding,” he told students at Sharif University of Technology.“Reformation always starts from universities and seminaries. We should all practice together. I, as an executive manager, have extended a needy hand to academic centers because I believe the executive sphere should not see itself as all-knowing.”“For decades, we have been saying we are a developing country but it is not clear when we are going to reach an acceptable point so that we can claim to have become developed. This point should be defined according to a scientific basis,” said the mayor.Referring to the new Iranian year, dubbed the year of innovation and flourishing by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Qalibaf said, “If innovation is not based on science and wisdom it will be a fabricated thing and will lead to repeating previous mistakes.”