Oil prices rebound ahead of Jeddah meet

LONDON (AFP) — Oil prices rose on Friday as top officials prepared for a weekend meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss rocketing fuel costs which are contributing to slower economic growth globally.

Prices had fallen sharply Thursday after Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest producer, announced a production hike of 200,000 barrels per day.News shortly afterwards that China would hike domestic oil prices sharply added to the downward pressure on the initial view Beijing’s move would curtail demand in its booming economy.New York’s main oil futures contract, light sweet crude for July delivery, was up 77 cents to 132.70 dollars per barrel Friday, having hit an all-time high of 139.89 dollars on Monday.London’s Brent North Sea crude for August climbed 1.20 dollars to 133.20 dollars, compared with its record 139.32 dollars on Monday.Oil prices have rocketed on the back of a falling dollar, global political tensions, limited spare capacity and what many say is pure speculative trading. The market was looking ahead Friday to a high-level meeting between producers and consumer nations in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.A statement posted Thursday on the website of the Saudi embassy in London said the kingdom has decided to boost its daily oil output by 200,000 barrels to help cool record-high crude futures.Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, is believed to be the only producer with spare output capacity. However there are fears that further production increases would still be unable to keep up with future demand.China meanwhile became the latest Asian nation to curb energy subsidies by hiking retail petrol and diesel prices by as much as 18 percent, moving to close the gap between state-set domestic prices and soaring world prices.Analysts said Friday that the move by the world’s second biggest oil consumer was important but differed on its longer term impact on oil prices, which have shot up from a level of 50 dollars in less than 18 months.China’s price action “is going to eat into demand. I'm pretty sure of that ... I think it’s very significant,” Dave Ernsberger, Asia director of global energy information provider Platts, said on Friday.Experts have said China’s booming economy has up to now been a key driver of the world’s growing appetite for oil.