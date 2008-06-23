U.S.-led occupation forces kill 55 in Afghanistan

KABUL (AP) – Afghan fighters ambushed occupation troops patrolling in the mountains of eastern Afghanistan, prompting a gunbattle and airstrikes that left about 55 fighters dead, the U.S.-led coalition said Monday.

Meanwhile, a coalition helicopter attacked men suspected of laying a roadside bomb in the same region, killing one. Officials said two Afghan civilians, including a 4-year-old boy, also died.The major battle began Friday in Paktika, one of the Afghan provinces along the porous Pakistani border where clashes between Taliban and security forces have intensified in recent months.The coalition said fighters ambushed the patrol on a road in Ziruk district with rockets and gunfire, prompting U.S.-led troops to return fire and call in warplanes.About 55 were killed, including three key leaders, a coalition statement said. It did not identify them. Twenty-five fighters were wounded and another three detained, it added.“Patrols in the ambush area continue to report additional enemy casualties,” it said.Nabi Mullahail, the provincial police chief, said the fighting had continued into Sunday. He said fighters suffered “huge” casualties, but had no details.The clash was the second in three days to inflict heavy casualties on Afghan fighters, who have little answer to Western airpower.The coalition said Monday that NATO troops spotted four Afghan fighters laying a bomb by a road in Nangarhar, another eastern province.After a gunbattle, a coalition helicopter fired on them, killing one of them, spokesman 1st Lt. Nathan Perry said. The occupation troops pursued the other three and discovered a cache of bomb-making materials.Perry said he had no reports of civilian casualties.However, Zalmay Dadak, mayor of Khogyani district, said coalition fire during the overnight operation also hit a house in a village, killing an innocent man and a 4-year-old boy.Hundreds of villagers blocked the road in protest for several hours Monday.Mohammed Wali, a village elder, said the father and son were asleep in their house when a projectile hit the roof. Two other homes were hit, killing more than a dozen cows, he said.“We are asking President (Hamid) Karzai and the parliament to get serious about this kind of thing. Otherwise the consequences (for foreign troops) will be the same as for the Russians,” he said, a reference to the humbling of Soviet troops by Afghan fighters in the 1980s.Civilians are regularly killed in Afghanistan by U.S.-led occupation forces, which they callously term as collateral damage of war.