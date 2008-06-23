Hyundai to roll out three new i-series cars

NEW DELHI (The Economic Times) - Following the roaring success of its new hatchback i10, South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India (HMI) plans to launch its bigger siblings in India.

Taking a cue from the German luxe brands BMW and Mercedes Benz, which have had a good run in the Indian market, Hyundai, the largest exporter of cars from India, will launch at least three new cars under its i-series for the domestic as well as the overseas market.The next in line is i20, which will debut during the festive season in October while the other two variants—i30 and i40—will come to India in the next few years. These new cars will come as new launches or replacement for the existing products.“We plan to bring the entire portfolio of our new i-series cars to India. As a full range car company, the premium i30 and i40 cars have a significant potential in India. These new generation cars are ideal for the fast growing Indian market. Besides, we will also strengthen the i10 portfolio with a new engine and an automatic transmission in the next few months,” said HMI managing director and CEO HS Lheem.The i10 hatchback will come with a new generation 1.2 litre Kappa series engine delivering 13 horsepower more than the current 1.1 liter 67 horsepower intelligent Repressive Drive Engine (iRDE).Hyundai is also finalizing its entry into the D-segment with the Avante sedan. Feasibility study for the product is in the final stages. The launch of its new SUV Santa Fe has been pushed to next year after the recent hike in excise duty on high-powered cars.“We have renewed our emphasis on premium cars after maintaining a stronghold in the compact car segment. We are studying the market potential and analyzing the new launches of the competitors in the C and D segment this year. The demand for premium cars is increasing in small cities and towns, and we are planning to focus our new products in such markets,” Mr Lheem said.With the soaring gasoline prices, the company is focusing on alternative fuel powertrains, and after introducing the CNG variants it will launch the Santro hatchback and Accent sedan on LPG fuel.Hyundai has involved the Automotive Component Manufacturers’ Association of India (ACMA) demanding the Indian government to pursue a free-trade agreement (FTA) with South Korea on the lines of the Thailand FTA for low tax on automotive components. Hyundai plans to export engines and critical parts from India to its global subsidiaries. It has set a target to export 20,000 engines to its sister concern Kia Motors in South Korea this fiscal year.