Colombian president voices concern over possible links between FARC, ETA

Colombian President Alvaro Uribe said on Sunday that the possible association between the country’s largest rebel group and Spain's Basque separatist organization ETA is a ""very serious"" matter.

Uribe's remarks came a day after the Spanish TV channel TVE broadcast a report on alleged links between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and ETA.He said FARC has been pursuing terrorism know-how from international groups and has learned from terrorists how to destroy lives with the ""most perverse explosives.""""For this, the country has to firmly continue the task of the 'democracy security' (the official policy against rebel violence) to weaken these groups, till they disappear,"" Uribe said.During a program on Saturday, the TVE showed a video seized last year by the Colombian intelligence service, in which a man identified as Juan Santrich accused the Spanish government of ""suppressing the Basque people.""Spain will not realize stability unless it recognizes the region's ""self-determination, territory and liberty,"" he said.Colombian officials have said a computer captured in a raid on a FARC camp in March contained e-mails suggesting that the rebel group and ETA could have planned ""criminal activity"" in Spain.The video was another proof of the linkage between FARC and the ETA, said Colombian authorities interviewed for the TVE program.Colombian rebels have released a video designed to show that a leading politician they have been holding hostage is alive, BBC reported.It was not clear when the video was filmed, but it appeared to be recent.Sigifredo Lopez is the only survivor of a group of 12 politicians who were killed by the FARC rebels in 2002.In the video, shown on Colombian TV, Lopez calls on the government to reach a deal with the rebels to exchange prisoners for Colombian hostages.FARC hold many hostages, including about 40 high-profile captives they say they want to swap for imprisoned rebels.The rebels are believed to be at their weakest point in years, following the death of their long-time leader, Manuel Marulanda, in March.The video showed the politician, from the city of Cali, wearing a crucifix around his neck, telling his family not to worry, that he was still alive and determined to survive until he could come home again.(Source: Xinhua)