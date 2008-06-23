Lions tamed as Iraq crash out of Asia qualifiers

World Cup qualifying has thrown up many surprises, but last year’s Asian Cup winners were the biggest casualty

Iraq’s World Cup ambitions were finally broken on a foreign field. As Qatar’s multi-national squad formed a human pyramid of celebrating bodies and their coach prayed on the touchline, the champions of Asia slumped to their knees and cried into the turf at Dubai’s Al Rashid stadium, their home for the past 10 months of qualifying. Just one year after stunning the world, and their homeland, by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the Asian Cup final, Iraq’s dream was over and with it the chance of perhaps ever seeing the country grace a World Cup finals again.All eyes were on the UAE for the two remaining spaces in the final phase of World Cup qualification. In the sleepy oasis town of Al Ain, the UAE was taking on Syria, Syria needing to win by three clear goals to go through. But it was in Dubai where the group of death would reach its dénouement. The Al Rashid stadium seems to be a microcosm of the mercantile emirate. Rows of white-robed men sat in the stands overlooked by a large portrait of the country’s former leader, Sheikh Zayed, and the garish, blinking façade of the LuLu Hypermarket as the call to prayer wafted over the pitch: tribal reverence, hyper capitalism and Islam all rolled up into one easily digestible piece.For this match, though, the stadium was transformed into a little slice of Baghdad, as it is every time the Lions of Mesopotamia play. This home game was another reminder of the insane obstacles the team has had to overcome - death threats, homelessness, murder, the threat of being banned by FIFA -- just to be in this position.But for all the hardships and all the set-backs, Iraq still had qualification in their own hands. Back-to-back victories against China and Australia meant that they only had to draw to go through, while Qatar needed a win. And it was a draw they played for. In an atrocious match, Iraq set out to contain Qatar and grind out a stalemate. Only Nashat Akram seemed to have any creative spark as Iraq impotently careered around the pitch. Inexplicably, their best player -- the talismanic Younis Mahmoud -- was left on the bench, coming on for only the last 10 minutes.By then it was too late. Sayed Bechir had glanced a superb header into the top right-hand corner with 12 minutes left, leaving Iraqi keeper Noor Sabri stranded. Iraq’s coach, Adnan Hamad, is now likely to be sacked for his caution. It will be the fifth time he has been dismissed by the Iraqi FA, which must constitute some kind of record. For the players, their international future is unclear. Some, like the talented Akram, still have one more campaign ahead of them. But who knows what Iraq will look like in four years’ time? It can’t even be guaranteed that Iraq will exist as a single inviolable entity by then. And how is the next generation of players supposed to emerge from the chaos?Football can in the same moment be the definition of meritocracy and the height of cruelty. If it was based on who it meant more for, for whose country it would serve the greatest purpose, then Iraq would be world champions. There’s no greater example of football’s power to move in the political arena than in the Lions’ ability to unite a nation so fractured by internecine warfare. Iraq needed the World Cup more than any country in the history of the game. But qualification is based on results and the sad truth is that Iraq didn’t deserve to go through to the final group stage. They blew it not because of the threats, the mayhem or the political interference, but because you can’t expect to qualify for a major tournament if you get beaten by Qatar home and away, even when home and away are amorphous concepts.And what of the Qataris? They march on to the final stage of qualifying but their appearance is in itself controversial. The tiny, gas-rich emirate with a population of just under a million has courted controversy for the way it has used its almost unlimited wealth to raise the standard of domestic football. Nothing wrong in that, you may think, except that the money has been used to improve a team in a way that may not contravene the letter of the law, but certainly violates its spirit. The ruling Al Thani royal family has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in attracting big-name footballers like Marcel Desailly, the De Boer brothers and Gabriel Batistuta, to name a few, to come and play in the Q League in the hope that some of their genius might rub off on the national team.When that failed, they took a different tack: buying players. After knocking in a hatful of goals in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen, Brazilian striker Ailton and two of his countrymen were approached by the Qatari FA in 2005 to take up Qatari citizenship in exchange for a huge bag of cash. FIFA was forced to step in, much to the chagrin of the then national coach, Frenchman Philippe Troussier. “(Naturalization is) probably the only means to one day qualify Qatar for a World Cup,” he told French newspaper L’Equipe. “Naturalizations are nothing new to Qatar, 80% of my squad were not born in Qatar.”That wasn’t the end of it. Today, the Qatari team sheet, picked by former Uruguayan national coach Jorge Fossati, reads like the line up for a South American boy band. Fabio Cesar, Márcio ‘Emerson’ Passos de Albuquerque, Marcone Junior (all Brazilian by birth), Sebastian Soria (Uruguayan) and goalkeeper Mohamed Ahmed Saqr (Senegal) would all expect to start if fit. The rest of the squad is peppered with players born in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Yemen. After such high profile embarrassments, something had to be done. While the 6+5 rule dominated the news agenda at last month’s FIFA congress in Sydney, it was also agreed that the rules on naturalization be changed, extending the residency period from two years to five. The change means that this will probably be the last we see of mercenary international football, and probably the last meaningful chance Qatar has of qualifying for the World Cup finals.Still, the foreign names in their team didn’t seem to bother the 2,000 Qatari fans -- one and all wearing the traditional white dish dasha, waving the maroon and white national flag and thrusting portrait’s of Emir Thani into the sky -- celebrating on the terraces of the Al Rashid Stadium. After all, they are now through to an open final qualifying group where the form book has been not so much ripped up as minced. Iraq are the most notable casualty but the big four, who in the past have qualified so comfortably, have all been given a scare. Saudi Arabia may have finished with a flourish, but they were out-classed over the course of the group stage by a talented Uzbekistan side -- who scored 15 times and beat the Saudis in Tashkent. Meanwhile, South Korea finished equal on points with their neighbors to the north, only goal difference separating the two.Japan were well beaten by the surprise package of qualifying so far, Bahrain. Iran, under the auspices of legendary striker Ali Daei, also had problems before pulling away with three narrow victories in their last three games. Former finalists the UAE also qualified, but by the tightest of margins. Syria scored the three they needed to leapfrog their Persian Gulf rivals, but an 80th minute Ismail Matar penalty saw the UAE go through by virtue of conceding one goal fewer. Only Australia emerged with their reputation relatively unscathed, but even they suffered a 1-0 defeat to a poor Chinese side. Any four, possibly five teams could realistically make it from here. The Iraqis must be kicking themselves. While 10 nations dream of South Africa, Iraq can only wonder what might have been. And for once they only have themselves to blame.The contenders Uzbekistan Australia South Korea Japan Iran North Korea Bahrain Saudi Arabia Qatar UAEThe last 10 teams will be split into two groups of five, the top two in each qualifying automatically for the 2010 finals in South Africa. The two teams that finish third will play each other, the winner going through to a play-off match with the winner from the Oceania group to determine the last place.(Source: The Guardian