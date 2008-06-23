Pele robbed at gunpoint

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been held at gunpoint by a gang of youths who robbed him of his gold necklace, phone and a watch, it was revealed Sunday.

The robbery took place near the city of Santos on June 13. It was not reported to police by Pele, and was not revealed until Sunday when it was reported on the magazine Veja's website.The former striker, 67, had been in the passenger seat of a car when it was stopped near a slum by at least 10 young men armed with pistols and knives.When they approached his car, Pele rolled down the window and told them who he was -- but they robbed him anyway, according to Veja.The Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper reported the robbers gave back some items after learning their target's identity.Pele's office did not answer calls Sunday but a spokesman was quoted in the press reports as saying the star had told friends about the robbery at last week's soccer match between Brazil and Argentina.Pele, real name Edison Arantes do Nascimento, helped Brazil win three of its five World Cup titles. He was legally declared a national treasure by the government, and in 1999 voted athlete of the century by the world's national Olympic committees.The robbery took place while he was en route to his beach house on the coast near Santos, where he played professional soccer for nearly 20 years.In Brazil, armed gangs from poor neighborhoods often set up makeshift road blocks, halting traffic and robbing motorists before disappearing back into the neighborhood where they can evade police.(Source: The Guardian)