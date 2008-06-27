Iran urges China to use correct name of Persian Gulf

BEIJING (IRNA) -- Iran called on China on Thursday to use the correct and complete name “Persian Gulf”.

Iran's Embassy in Beijing, in an official note to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, protested at the use of the word ""Gulf"" instead of the Persian Gulf by Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping at an international energy meeting in Jeddah last week.“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects officials of China, as a friend and committed country, to use the correct name of the Persian Gulf in their statements and speeches,” the embassy said.It added, “Since the United Nations has officially recognized the name of the Persian Gulf, all members are obliged to use this name in their speeches and letters.”China's official Xinhua news agency which covered Xi's statement at Jeddah conference also used the name of “Gulf” instead of the Persian Gulf.