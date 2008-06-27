Abu Dhabi, BASF unit in energy ventures deal

ABU DHABI (Reuters)-- Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) has signed a preliminary deal with Germany’s BASF unit Wintershall for joint ventures in oil and gas, United Arab Emirates’ state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

IPIC invests in oil and gas projects for the Abu Dhabi government.Abu Dhabi leads Opec member the UAE and holds most of its oil reserves. The deal is for joint ventures in oil and gas exploration and production in Iraq, UAE, Oman, Kazakhstan and Algeria and other countries, WAM said.Teaming up with Wintershsall is part of IPIC’s “ambitious future plan to develop exploration and production projects in several parts of the world especially in the Persian Gulf and North Africa and the Caspian,” WAM said.IPIC’s investments are valued at more than $12 billion. The company holds shares in Hyundai Oilbank in South Korea, Spain’s Cepsa, Borealis and OMV in Austria and Japan’s Cosmo.