RAMADI, Iraq (AFP) -- At least 38 people were killed in two massive bomb attacks in Iraq Thursday, 20 of them dying at the hands of a suicide bomber as they held an anti-Qaeda meet, officials said.

A car bomb also ripped through northern Iraq's restive city of Mosul, killing 18 people, Iraqi and U.S. officials said.The suicide bomber blew himself up in a municipal office in western Iraq's Anbar province, killing the local mayor and at least 19 senior members of an anti-Qaeda front, according to Iraqi officials.The attack which the U.S. military said appeared to be carried out by Al-Qaeda occurred in the town of Garma, near the former Sunni rebel bastion of Fallujah, the Fallujah town council spokesman Kamal al-Ayash told AFP.Ayash said the bomber detonated his explosive vest in the office of mayor Kamal al-Abdali as he was huddled in a meeting with members of an anti-Qaeda ""Awakening"" group around noon (0900 GMT).""Abdali was one of those killed in the attack,"" Ayash said.A security official in the defense ministry confirmed that at least 20 people were killed and 20 more were wounded in the attack.U.S. military Sergeant Brooke Murphy said the attack also resulted in U.S. casualties but did not offer details, adding it ""bears the hallmarks of having been carried out by al-Qaeda in Iraq.""The bombing marked the second attack on a municipal office in Iraq this week.On Tuesday, the office of the district advisory council of Baghdad's Shiite enclave of Sadr City was bombed in an attack which killed four Americans -- two soldiers and two civilian employees.The violence in Garma came just days before Anbar province, once a hotbed of Sunni militancy, is due to be transferred by the U.S. military to the control of Iraqi security forces.The U.S. military said the transfer of would continue as per plan despite the attack.The country's largest province was the epicenter of a brutal Sunni Arab-led fight against the U.S. military after the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003.In the early years of the insurgency, U.S. forces fought raging battles in the province, especially in the capital Ramadi and in Fallujah.Fallujah became a symbol of the ultra-violent insurgency before it was virtually razed to the ground in November 2004 by a US military assault launched to seize control of the city.The violence Anbar began to ebb in late 2006 when local Sunni tribes, weary of Al-Qaeda's extremism and brutal methods, switched allegiance and formed a common front to chase them out.The front became known as Sahwa or ""Awakening"". Most of its members are former Sunni Arab insurgents who fought U.S. forces after the fall of Saddam.But since they sided with the U.S. troops in late 2006, violence has fallen dramatically in Anbar, making the province a symbol of stability in Iraq.