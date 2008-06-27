N. Korea blows up nuclear cooling tower: Chinese state media

BEIJING (AFP) -- North Korea on Friday blew up the cooling tower at its Yongbyon nuclear reactor, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said, citing one of its reporters on the scene.

The tower was blown up at 17:05 local time (0805 GMT), the agency said in a report filed from Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.A U.S. State Department official and some US technicians also witnessed the explosion, according to Xinhua.The step was meant to symbolize North Korea's commitment to nuclear disarmament, one day after it handed over details of its atomic programs.Yongbyon, 96 kilometers (60 miles) north of Pyongyang, is at the heart of U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to shut down the North's nuclear program in exchange for energy aid and major diplomatic and security benefits.It produced the plutonium for an atomic weapons programme which culminated in a nuclear test in October 2006.The 30-metre (99-foot) cooling tower is the most visible symbol of the communist state's decades-old pursuit of nuclear weapons.The reactor had already been shut down under a six-nation disarmament pact.Its destruction followed the handing over Thursday evening of a long-awaited declaration of the North's nuclear programs and materials, a move expected to end the stalemate in six-party negotiations on disarming the isolated state.U.S. President George W. Bush welcomed the declaration and announced he was partly lifting some Trading With The Enemy Act sanctions.He also notified Congress he was removing North Korea from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, effective after a 45-day review period.