Signs of depression

About 15 of every 100 adults suffer from depression, according to AARP.Depression is more than just a case of the blues. AARP offers this list of common warning signs:Difficulty concentrating, problems with memory, and difficulty making decisions.Becoming irritable, angry, worried, agitated, anxious, pessimistic, or indifferent.Over an extended period, being sad or unexplained bouts of crying.Changes in sleep habits, as well as appetite.Loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed, feelings of hopelessness and unexplained aches and pains.(Source: HealthDay News)