China’s forex reserves hit 1.8 trillion dollars: report

SHANGHAI (AFP) – China’s foreign exchange reserves, by far the largest in the world, hit 1.80 trillion dollars at the end of May, state media reported Friday.

The figure represents an increase of 40.3 billion dollars for the month, down from 74.5 billion dollars recorded in the previous month, the China Securities Journal reported.It said the main reason for the drop was due to a cut in the amount of speculative capital flowing into the country.“There was a significant change in May regarding capital inflow -- the inflow of ‘hot money’ dipped sharply,” it said, citing Ding Zhijie, economist with Beijing’s University of International Business and Economics.The foreign exchange regulator’s efforts to strengthen supervision of cross-border capital flows have started to bear fruit but a turnaround in the trend of international capital flowing into China is unlikely, Ding said.State media reported last week that China’s foreign exchange regulator had ordered banks to submit monthly data on non-resident domestic currency accounts in order to curb incoming speculative capital.Speculative money is entering China as investors hope for gains from factors such as the continued strengthening of the yuan.