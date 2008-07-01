IRGC Commander urges vigilance among people, armed forces

ARAK (IRNA) - Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi on Tuesday called on the Iranian people, the armed forces in particular, to be vigilant and alert.

Addressing a ceremony to introduce Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' new commander in Markazi province, Mohammad-Taqi Shah-Cheraghi here Tuesday, General Hejazi said, “The vigilance sends a warning to enemies of the sacred Islamic system that children of the brave Iranian nation are always prepared.”Hejazi said today, Iranian youth love martyrs and this is a sign that the spirit of self-sacrifice and martyrdom is forever alive among them.He said that the Iranians gained a lot of experience during the Sacred Defense Era (1980-88 Iraq-imposed war) and in light of preparedness of the armed forces, any threat will be foiled and aborted.