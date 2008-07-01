Six killed in Iraqi province: police

BAQUBA, Iraq (AFP) -- Insurgents killed six people in Iraq's Diyala province on Tuesday, including three in a series of attacks which began with the killing of a member of an anti-Qaeda group, local police said.

Early on Tuesday, gunmen targeted a checkpoint in the village of Al-Abbara, south of Diyala's capital city of Baquba, and killed one member of a local anti-Qaeda group who was manning the checkpoint, a police officer said.The gunmen then carried his body to a house and bombed it, killing a neighbor, the officer said on condition of anonymity.Later, in an attack on the checkpoint victim's funeral procession, another man was killed by a roadside bomb, which also wounded eight people, including a policeman and three children.Former insurgents, paid by the U.S. military, have set up anti-Qaeda fronts to work on the side of their former enemy, with many of them being attacked by insurgents.In a separate incident in the village of Abu Fayadh, a roadside bomb struck a civilian car, killing three brothers and wounding their father, local police said.