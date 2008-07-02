Polish PM says U.S. anti-missile base must help Poland's security

WARSAW (Xinhua) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that an eventual deal on accepting a U.S. anti-missile base must strengthen Poland's security.

""We come at this issue from the assumption that the missile defense base, on its own, does not strengthen Poland's security,"" Polish news agency PAP quoted Tusk as saying.""A decision on it must be accompanied by a number of other decisions that will objectively, and materially, increase Poland's security,"" the prime minister said.Earlier on Tuesday, head of the prime minister's cabinet Slawomir Nowak also said that the government's goal is to increase Poland's security with the help of U.S. missile-defense installation in Poland but today there are no such guarantees.The U.S. plans to install in northern Poland a base of 10 interceptor rockets. Talks opened at the start of last year but have bogged down over Polish demands for more military aid.Russia has objected the anti-missile shield plan, saying it will threaten Russian national security, and has warned that Moscow will target its missiles at the system if it is deployed in Poland.