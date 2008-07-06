letter tells 5+1 Iran ready to negotiate: MP

TEHRAN -- Iranian Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki’s letter to the foreign ministers of the 5+1 group and EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana was the expression of Iran’s readiness to negotiate on the nuclear issue, said Alaeddin Borujerdi, the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee chairman, here on Sunday.

Responding to a question on how Mottaki’s letter was delivered to U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, he said, “Ordinarily, Iran-U.S. connections are through the Swiss Embassy.”Saeed Jalili, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) secretary and chief nuclear negotiator, is set to meet Solana in the next two weeks for nuclear negotiations.Stressing that Jalili and Solana’s talks will be “preliminary”, Borujerdi went on to say “Since both parties have (presented) packages, the negotiations are balanced and there are many common points.“In contrast to the current propaganda campaign, the atmosphere is ready to enter into a serious debate with a positive approach.”An EU spokeswoman said on Saturday Solana is willing to meet Iran’s chief negotiator soon.She said EU foreign policy chief held first telephone consultations on Saturday on Iran’s written response to a letter he delivered to Tehran last month on behalf of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China.“One of the things to decide is to meet Jalili, and if so when. In principle, the position is to respond favorably,” Solana’s spokeswoman, Cristina Gallach, told Reuters.She said Jalili had requested such a meeting in a telephone call with Solana on Friday in which he stressed “common ground”.Gallach declined to give details of the content of the Iranian reply, saying the major powers were still studying the four-page letter from the Iranian foreign minister and holding consultations.The Islamic Republic insists its nuclear program is purely for civilian energy purposes and has said it will never give up what it regards as its legal right to enrichment.