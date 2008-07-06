Alirezaei makes history in FINA ranking

TEHRAN -- Iranian swimmer has made history in the 50 meters breaststroke world ranking released by FINA World Swimming on Sunday.

Mohammad Alirezaei ranked 26th as the first Iranian who finds himself in the spot.He is the second Asian swimmer in the table after Kitajima Kosuke of Japan who was 7th with a time of 27/65 seconds in the 50 meters breaststroke.Alirezaei clocked 28/31 seconds in the Golden Bear 2008 which was held in Zagreb, Croatia, last month.Rickard Brenton of Australia topped the table with 27/30 seconds