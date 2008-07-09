Heywood Williams slumps to record on annual forecast

Heywood Williams Group Plc, the UK supplier of plastic doors and windows that has lost 92 percent of its value in the past year, dropped to a record in London trading after saying results will ``significantly'' miss estimates as a real estate slump continues in the U.S. and Europe.

Heywood Williams fell as much as 51 percent to 6.75 pence, the steepest decline since September 1988. It traded at 7.55 pence at 11:05 A.M., cutting the company's market value to 6.41 million pounds ($12.7 million) and making the stock the biggest loser on the London exchange today.Heywood Williams gets about 80 percent of revenue from selling building products in the U.S. and Europe, the Huddersfield, England-based company said in a statement today. Housing starts in the U.S. fell to the lowest in 17 years in May, according to the Commerce Department.``Heywood Williams is struggling in the face of very tough markets,'' Jeremy Withersgreen and Anthony Codling, analysts at JPMorgan Cazenove in London who rate the stock ``overweight,'' wrote in a note. ``The group's fortunes are intrinsically linked to the European and U.S. residential markets.''First-half sales fell about 8 percent from a year earlier, according to the statement. On a like-for-like basis, excluding last year's purchase of Ireland's Avenco Group, revenue dropped 11 percent.Withersgreen and Codling cut their earnings per share estimates for 2008 and 2009 by 62 percent and 70 percent respectively.Heywood ``will continue to face very difficult market conditions which also seem likely to deteriorate further in the second half,'' it said in the statement. The company said it will focus on maximizing cash generation and reducing costs.The remaining 20 percent of Heywood's revenue comes from providing doors and windows for the UK commercial property industry and recreational vehicles in North America. Vehicle production in the region has ``slowed considerably,'' the building products supplier said.Sophie Moate, a Heywood spokeswoman at Financial Dynamics, said Chief Executive Officer Robert Barr was not immediately available for comment when contacted by phone.(Source: Bloomberg)